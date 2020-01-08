Iran Fires Missiles at Iraqi Military Facilities

On January 7, Iran fired 15 ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. military and coalition personnel. The salvo launch — which reportedly involved Qiam-series and possibly Fateh-series, missiles — targeted Iraq’s Ain al-Assad airbase and a Special Operations facility in Erbil. According to a U.S. Central Command spokesperson, 10 missiles struck Ain al-Assad, one hit the facility in Erbil, and four failed. The attack comes in response to the United States’ killing of IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassim Soleimani on January 2. Anonymous U.S. and European government sources say Iran purposely avoided killing U.S. military personnel in the attack to avoid further escalation.