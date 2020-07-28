US, South Korea Conclude Solid-fueled Rocket Deal

July 28, 2020

On July 28, South Korea’s government announced it had gained approval to produce new solid-propellant space launch vehicles under the conditions of a revised U.S.-Korea missile deal. The bilateral agreement had previously restricted production of solid-propellant space launch rockets over concerns that the technology was applicable to long-range missile development. Under its terms, South Korea remains barred from possessing missiles with ranges over 800 km.

