Russian Warship Fires Sizzler, Oniks Missiles in Sea Trials

In a December 9 statement, Russia’s Northern Fleet reported the completion of missile launch trials for the Project 20385 Gremyashchiy, a corvette first laid down in February 2012. During the test, the warship fired SS-N-27 Sizzler and P-800 Oniks antiship missiles against simulated enemy ships. The SS-N-27 is a subsonic missile with a range of 300 km, while the Oniks is a supersonic with a range of 600 km.

