On Aug 12, Pakistan successfully flight-tested a Ghaznavi short-range ballistic missile (SRBM). In a press release, Pakistan’s military said the launch successfully “re-validat[ed] technical parameters of the weapon system.” The Ghaznavi, derived from China’s DF-11, entered Pakistani service in 2004. Related Links: Pakistan today conducted a training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.,...

On February 3, Pakistan successfully flight tested a Ghaznavi (“Hatf 3”) short-range ballistic missile. In a press release, Pakistan’s military stated that the test verified the “operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system.” The solid-fueled Ghaznavi missile entered service in 2004 and possesses a range of 290 km. ...