Navy to Integrate LRASM for P-8 Aircraft

On January 28, the U.S. Navy issued a solicitation to integrate the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) on its P-8A maritime patrol aircraft. In a February 2 addition, the Navy states that the contract could also include integration efforts for several Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM), Mk62/63/65 mines, Small Diameter Bombs (SDB-II), Miniature Air Launched Decoy (MALD), and other supporting systems. Based on the 737-800 passenger aircraft, the P-8A is optimized for antisubmarine warfare and can carry AGM-84D Harpoon antiship missiles, Mark 54 lightweight torpedoes, and several types of mines, depth charges, and bombs.