Iran Launches Military Satellite

On April 21, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have successfully launched the country’s first military satellite into orbit. According to an IRGC statement, a three-stage rocket called the “Qased” carried the “Noor” satellite to an altitude of 425 km. The launch appears to have taken place at an IRGC base near Shahroud, located about 330 km northeast of Tehran. Iran had previously made several attempts to put a satellite into orbit, with the most recent taking place in February 2020. In its statement, the IRGC said the Qased rocket used a mix of liquid and solid fuel.