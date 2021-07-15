In IBCS Test, Patriot, F-35s Intercept Cruise Missile Target

In mid-July 2021, the U.S. Army intercepted two cruise missile targets with the Patriot PAC-3 effector, using targeting information shared by its Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) battle network. During the test, two Army Sentinel radars, two Air Force F-35 fighters, and a Marine Corps G/ATOR radar sent tracking data through the IBCS network to support the Patriot engagement. In addition to demonstrating IBCS’ Joint Track Manager Capability (JTMC), which allowed the system to network with the G/ATOR and Navy’s Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) network, the test took place under electronic attack, with one of the two missiles featuring an electronic jammer. This was the eighth successful test involving IBCS.