Army Downs Cruise Missiles in IBCS Test

On August 13, the U.S. Army successfully intercepted two cruise missile targets in a demonstration of its IBCS missile defense network. Conducted at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the exercise tested the system’s ability to combine targeting data from multiple Patriot and Sentinel radars, which were used to fire two Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles to complete the engagement. The test also incorporated a simulated electronic attack which disabled one of the seven fire control network relays used by the system. The Army aims to conduct a second live-fire test next week which will incorporate both cruise and ballistic missile targets, with limited user tests of the system concluding in mid-September. If approved, IBCS is expected to enter service in 2021.