On January 13, the U.S. Department of Defense began formal acquisition of the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS), an Army command-and-control system for air and missile defense. Following a four-year delay in its $2.7 billion development phase, IBCS completed a successful test in 2020 and is expected to enter Army service in 2022. IBCS began development in 2009 and allows various Army sensor and weapons systems to exchange fire control information.