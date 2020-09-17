Yemen Conflict Update: June 16-September 16

Between June 16-September 16, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) reported 17 Houthi missile attacks on its territory and within Yemen. CSIS data now includes 177 publicly reported intercepts. Below is a summary of recent missile and drone activity.

September 10

KSA air defenses intercept several ballistic missiles and bomb-laden UAVs targeting Saudi Arabia. The official Saudi statement did not indicate the Houthi target; the Houthis say they successfully struck an “important target” in Riyadh. Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said fighters launched a Zulfiqar ballistic missile and three Samad-3 UAVs. Saudi Arabia appears to have responded on September 13, launching 11 airstrikes on Houthi positions around Sana’a.

August 27

KSA air defenses intercept a ballistic missile targeting Najran.

August 22

KSA air defenses intercept a ballistic missile targeting Jizan. The Saudi statement also notes successful interception of a bomb-laden UAV.

August 20

KSA air defenses intercept a ballistic missile targeting Najran. The Saudi statement also notes successful interception of a bomb-laden UAV.

August 17

A Houthi missile struck a military base in Marib, Yemen, killing two and injuring four Yemeni government soldiers. It is unclear if the weapon used was a ballistic missile or smaller rocket.

August 16

KSA air defenses intercept a ballistic missile targeting southern Saudi Arabia. The official Saudi statement does not list a specific target.

August 13

KSA air defenses intercept two ballistic missiles targeting Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia. The Saudi statement also notes successful interception of two bomb-laden UAV also targeting the city.

August 6

KSA air defenses intercept a bomb-laden UAV targeting Saudi territory. The weapon was reportedly launched from Yemen’s Hodeida governorate.

July 14

A Houthi-launched ballistic missile struck the Yemeni city of Marib. The official Saudi statement did not say if there were casualties.

July 12

KSA air defenses reportedly intercept two ballistic missiles and six bomb-laden drones targeting Khamis Mushait, Abha, Najran, and Jizan. An earlier Saudi statement appears to have claimed intercepting four missiles. While KSA did not disclose targeted sites, Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea claimed that Houthi missiles and drones targeted “military aircraft, pilot accommodation and Patriot systems in Khamis Mushait, and other military targets at Abha, Jizan and Najran airports,” as well as an oil facility in Jizan.

July 8

A Houthi missile struck Marib city, injuring at least two civilians.

July 3

The Arab Coalition intercepts four bomb-laden UAVs launched by Houthi forces. Three of the four UAVs were destroyed in Yemeni airspace.

June 23

KSA air defenses intercept four ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh, Najran and Jizan. The missiles were all fired from Sa’dah governorate, with two targeting Najran, one targeting Jizan, and subsequently one targeting Riyadh. The Saudi statement also notes successful interception of eight bomb-laden drones. The Houthis say weapons involved in the attack included the Zulfiqar ballistic missile, Quds cruise missile, and Samad-3 UAV.

June 16

KSA air defenses intercept a ballistic missile targeting Najran. The missile was launched from Yemen’s Sa’dah governorate.

