Yemen Conflict Update: April 6-June 14

Between April 6-June 14, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) reported nine Houthi missile attacks on its territory and within Yemen. CSIS data now includes 163 publicly reported intercepts of missiles fired by Houthi militants. Below is a summary of the most recent missile and drone activity.

June 15

KSA intercepts a bomb-laden UAV targeting Khamis Mushait.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Joint Coalition Forces Intercept and Destroy a bomb-laden Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Launched by the Terrorist Iran-backed Houthi Militia in an Attempt to Target Civilians and Civilian Objects in (Khamis Mushait), Saudi Press Agency

June 13

KSA intercepts a ballistic missile targeting Najran. Some civilians were injured from resulting debris, but there were no reported deaths.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Interception and Destruction of A Ballistic Missile Launched by the Terrorist Iran-Backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed missile targeting Najran, Al Jazeera

June 1

KSA intercepts two Houthi-launched UAVs targeting Khamis Mushait

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Joint Coalition Forces Intercept and Destroy Two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Launched by the Terrorist Iran-backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Interception and Destruction of A Ballistic Missile Launched by the Terrorist Iran-Backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency

May 27

KSA intercepts two Houthi-launched UAVs targeting Najran.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Joint Coalition Forces Intercepts and Destroys Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Launched by the Terrorist Iran-backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency

Saudi-led coalition says it downs Houthi drones launched at Najran, Reuters

May 26

Houthi militants fire two missiles targeting an Arab coalition military base in Marib province, killing at least seven people including relatives of Yemen Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sagheer bin Aziz. The attack reportedly took place as Yemen Defense Minister Mohammed al-Maqdashi was visiting the Sahn al-Jin military camp.

Missile attack on Yemen army base in Marib kills seven: sources, Reuters

Yemeni defense minister survives ballistic missile attack, Xinhuanet

Missile attack on Yemen army command in Marib kills at least 7, Al Jazeera

May 6

Houthi militants fire two ballistic missiles which fail to reach their intended targets. The missiles were launched from Sana’a province and traveled 112 and 148 km before falling in Amran and Sa’ada provinces in northern Yemen.

Arab Coalition: Houthis launch two ballistic missiles in Yemen, Al Arabiya

Houthis fire ballistic missiles despite Yemen cease-fire, say Saudis, Al Monitor

April 17

Houthis militants fire a ballistic missile targeting Marib.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Launch of a ballistic missile by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia toward civlians and civilian objects in (Ma’rib), Saudi Press Agency

Houthi militia launches ballistic missile attack against Yemen’s Ma’rib, Emirates News Agency

April 12

KSA intercepts a Houthi-launched ballistic missile targeting Marib.

Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Over Marib, Asharq al-Awsat

April 11

Houthis militants fire a missile targeting Marib. The missile fell in the al-Wadi district of Marib City.

Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Over Marib, Asharq al-Awsat

April 9

Houthi militants fire a ballistic missile targeting Marib. The attack took place hours before a ceasefire with KSA took effect.

Yemen’s Houthis launch ballistic missile at Yemeni city of Marib: Saudi state TV, Reuters