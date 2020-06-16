Yemen Conflict Update: April 6-June 14

Between April 6-June 14, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) reported nine Houthi missile attacks on its territory and within Yemen. CSIS data now includes 163 publicly reported intercepts of missiles fired by Houthi militants. Below is a summary of the most recent missile and drone activity.
June 15
KSA intercepts a bomb-laden UAV targeting Khamis Mushait.
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Joint Coalition Forces Intercept and Destroy a bomb-laden Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Launched by the Terrorist Iran-backed Houthi Militia in an Attempt to Target Civilians and Civilian Objects in (Khamis Mushait), Saudi Press Agency
June 13
KSA intercepts a ballistic missile targeting Najran. Some civilians were injured from resulting debris, but there were no reported deaths.
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Interception and Destruction of A Ballistic Missile Launched by the Terrorist Iran-Backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency
Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed missile targeting Najran, Al Jazeera
June 1
KSA intercepts two Houthi-launched UAVs targeting Khamis Mushait
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Joint Coalition Forces Intercept and Destroy Two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Launched by the Terrorist Iran-backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Interception and Destruction of A Ballistic Missile Launched by the Terrorist Iran-Backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency
May 27
KSA intercepts two Houthi-launched UAVs targeting Najran.
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Joint Coalition Forces Intercepts and Destroys Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Launched by the Terrorist Iran-backed Houthi Militia Toward the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency
Saudi-led coalition says it downs Houthi drones launched at Najran, Reuters
May 26
Houthi militants fire two missiles targeting an Arab coalition military base in Marib province, killing at least seven people including relatives of Yemen Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sagheer bin Aziz. The attack reportedly took place as Yemen Defense Minister Mohammed al-Maqdashi was visiting the Sahn al-Jin military camp.
Missile attack on Yemen army base in Marib kills seven: sources, Reuters
Yemeni defense minister survives ballistic missile attack, Xinhuanet
Missile attack on Yemen army command in Marib kills at least 7, Al Jazeera
May 6
Houthi militants fire two ballistic missiles which fail to reach their intended targets. The missiles were launched from Sana’a province and traveled 112 and 148 km before falling in Amran and Sa’ada provinces in northern Yemen.
Arab Coalition: Houthis launch two ballistic missiles in Yemen, Al Arabiya
Houthis fire ballistic missiles despite Yemen cease-fire, say Saudis, Al Monitor
April 17
Houthis militants fire a ballistic missile targeting Marib.
The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen: Launch of a ballistic missile by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia toward civlians and civilian objects in (Ma’rib), Saudi Press Agency
Houthi militia launches ballistic missile attack against Yemen’s Ma’rib, Emirates News Agency
April 12
KSA intercepts a Houthi-launched ballistic missile targeting Marib.
Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Over Marib, Asharq al-Awsat
April 11
Houthis militants fire a missile targeting Marib. The missile fell in the al-Wadi district of Marib City.
Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Over Marib, Asharq al-Awsat
April 9
Houthi militants fire a ballistic missile targeting Marib. The attack took place hours before a ceasefire with KSA took effect.
Yemen’s Houthis launch ballistic missile at Yemeni city of Marib: Saudi state TV, Reuters