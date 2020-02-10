What to Look for in the FY 2021 Defense Budget Request

The Trump administration released its FY 2021 defense budget request on February 10, 2020. The request marks the final budget submitted under the era of the discretionary spending limits imposed by the Budget Control Act, although the caps for FY 2021 were already raised by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019. Following last year’s request, questions remain over the budget’s alignment with the National Defense Strategy. In this brief, experts from the CSIS International Security Program outline major issues to watch in the FY 2021 defense budget.

