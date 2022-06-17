FY 2023 Missile Defense and Defeat Budget Tracker

President’s Budget Request

In April, the Biden administration released its Fiscal Year 2023 defense budget request. The administration’s second budget requests $24.7 billion for a category it calls “missile defeat and defense,” an increase from the $21.9 billion enacted in 2022. This grouping of programs includes traditional missile defense programs funded in the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and military services but also programs usually associated with strategic missile warning and certain programs to counter missile threats prior to launch, including hypersonic strike and cyberattack.

A complete list of line items in the official DoD missile defeat and defense category is difficult to reproduce. As a result, the Missile Defense Project Budget Trackers do not correspond precisely with its totals. The analysis herein covers all MDA programs, a modified list of service and other Defense-Wide air and missile defense programs, and a selection of missile defeat activities. MDA’s budget is self-contained, so its operations and maintenance (O&M) and military construction (MILCON) accounts are included here. Service O&M and MIILCON accounts are difficult to parcel out to individual systems or missions, so the analysis of service programs is limited to procurement and RDT&E. The Missile Defeat and Hypersonic Strike section focuses primarily on hypersonic strike, as other missile defeat projects are either difficult to distinguish from other defensive operations or are classified.

Note: * Program does not include Future Years Defense Program (FYDP) information due to being a subelement of a larger Program Element.

All figures in millions of dollars.