On October 29, the U.S. Air Force test launched a Minuteman III ICBM from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Southern California. In a press release, the Air Force stated that the test “verifi[ed] the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system,” which travelled 6,700 km to Kawajalein Atoll in the South Pacific. The Air Force last tested a Minuteman III missile in September 2020.