On June 28, the United States and partner forces interdicted a dhow allegedly carrying Iranian weapons to Yemen. According to U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who described the seizure during a July 8 press conference, the vessel was interdicted off the Yemen coast carrying 200 RPGs, 21 surface-to-air and land-attack missiles, several antitank missiles, and other weapons. This marks the eighth reported interdiction of an Iranian vessel transporting weapons to Yemen.