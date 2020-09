On September 3, the U.S. Army successfully test-fired its National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS), downing a cruise missile target in the lowest-altitude intercept ever demonstrated for the system. The intercept was part of a testing series designated Vermillion Stallion. Used to defend Washington, D.C. airspace, NASAMS adapts a Sentinel radar and modified AIM-120 air-to-air missiles to intercept aerial targets up to 25 km away.