US Army Completes Second IBCS Limited User Test

On August 20, the U.S. Army intercepted ballistic and cruise missile targets in its second live-fire test of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS). Conducted at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, the test demonstrated the system’s ability to combine inputs from both Patriot and Sentinel radars for missile fire control. The launch also represents the last live-fire event scheduled for 2020, with developmental launches expected in July 2021 and independent testing scheduled between 2021 and 2022.