US Airstrikes Target Iran-backed Militia in Iraq and Syria

Published: December 30, 2019 | By

On December 29, the United States launched airstrikes on five sites in Iraq and Syria controlled by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed paramilitary group. According to Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman, the targets “included weapon storage facilities and command and control locations that KH uses to plan and execute attacks on OIR coalition forces.” The U.S. strikes follow a 30-plus rocket attack on Iraq’s K-1 base near Kirkuk that killed one American citizen and injured four U.S. service members and two Iraqi soldiers.

Related Links:

U.S. Launches Airstrikes on Iranian-Backed Forces in Iraq and Syria, New York Times
Statement From Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman, U.S. Department of Defense