On December 30, Iran launched a Simorgh rocket aiming to put three research devices into orbit. The payload failed to enter orbit, however, due to lack of speed. According to Iranian spokesman Ahmad Hosseini, “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [meters per second]. We reached 7,350.”

On February 9, Iran unsuccessfully launched a Simorgh rocket carrying a “Zafar 1” communications satellite. According to Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini, “Stage-1 and stage-2 motors of the carrier functioned properly and the satellite was successfully detached from its carrier, but at the end of its path it did not reach the required speed...