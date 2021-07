On July 24, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) attempted an intercept test against two short-range ballistic missile targets in waters northwest of Hawaii. During the test, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 14) fired four SM-6 Dual II interceptors at the incoming ballistic missiles, intercepting one target. In a statement, the MDA noted it “[could not] confirm the second target was destroyed.” The test, designated FTM-33, was the third trial launch of the SM-6 Dual II interceptor.