Army Selects SM-6, Tomahawk For Ground Launchers

On November 6, the U.S. Army selected the Navy’s Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) and the BGM-109 Tomahawk for its Mid-Range Capability (MRC), part of the service’s ground-launched strike modernization effort. Following the selection, the Army awarded a $339.3 million contract to integrate both weapons for a ground-based launcher by late 2022. The supersonic SM-6 missile has an estimated range of roughly 450 km, with future variants expected to fly further. Current variants of the subsonic Tomahawk cruise missile possess a range of 1,600 km.