Reports: Israel Conducts Syria Missile Strike

December 23, 2019

Israel reportedly fired four cruise missiles into the Damascus area on December 22, killing at least three non-Syrian nationals. According to reports, Israeli aircraft fired the missiles from Lebanese airspace; Syrian state media claimed on Sunday that the army’s air defense system successfully intercepted the attack. In a later statement, the Syrian Army claimed to have downed one missile near Damascus. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

