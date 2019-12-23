Israel reportedly fired four cruise missiles into the Damascus area on December 22, killing at least three non-Syrian nationals. According to reports, Israeli aircraft fired the missiles from Lebanese airspace; Syrian state media claimed on Sunday that the army’s air defense system successfully intercepted the attack. In a later statement, the Syrian Army claimed to have downed one missile near Damascus. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Reports: Israel Conducts Syria Missile Strike
