North Korea Tests ICBM

On March 24, North Korea flight tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from a site off its east coast. South Korean authorities announced that the missile, reported elsewhere as the Hwasong-17, reached a maximum altitude of 6,200 km and a range of 1,080 km from its launch site, while Japanese officials stated that the “new type” of ICBM flew 71 minutes, reaching a maximum altitude of 6,000 km and a range of 1,100 km. This represents the longest such test for a North Korean ICBM. The last full-range ICBM launch took place in November 2017.