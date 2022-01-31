News

North Korea Tests Ballistic, Cruise Missiles

January 31, 2022
Hwasong-12 on parade.
On January 30, North Korea test fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM). The missile reportedly ranged 800 km and reached an altitude of 2,000 km before splashing down in the sea east of the country. North Korea first tested the Hwasong-12, also known as the KN-17, in May 2017. This marks the fourth Hwasong-12 test launch and follows several other North Korean missile tests this month, including two unknown cruise missiles on January 25, two KN-24s on January 17, two KN-23s on January 13, and an unknown maneuverable ballistic missile on January 11.

