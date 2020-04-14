North Korea Tests Antiship, Air-to-ground Missiles

On April 14, North Korea fired several antiship and air-to-ground missiles during military exercises on the country’s east coast. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the antiship missiles flew approximately 150 km over a 40 minute period before landing in the sea near Munchon. North Korean fighter aircraft also fired several air-to-ground missiles into the waters off Wonsan. The launches mark the first North Korean test of a ground-launched antiship missile since its tests of the KN-19 coastal defense missile in June 2017.