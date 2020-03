On March 20, North Korea test fired two KN-24 short-range ballistic missiles from Sonchon in the country’s western region. In a subsequent statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the North had fired two projectiles into the East Sea, which flew 410 km and reached an apogee of 50 km. Imagery released by North Korean state media identified the “tactical guided weapons” as the ATACMS-like KN-24 first tested in August 2019.