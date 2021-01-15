North Korea Displays New Missiles in Nighttime Parade

On January 14, North Korea held a military parade to commemorate its eighth Workers’ Party Congress, displaying a variety of theater and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. In addition to showcasing KN-23, -24, and -25 ballistic missile launchers, North Korea revealed an unnamed tactical missile and a new submarine-launched ballistic missile labeled “Pukguksong-5ㅅ”. According to South Korean sources, the Pukguksong-5ㅅ appears to be a sea-based system and is longer than the Pukguksong-4ㅅ mockup displayed in October 2020. Pyongyang last tested a Pukguksong-series missile, the Pukguksong-3, in October 2019.