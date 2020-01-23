US Navy Plans Tomahawk Upgrade

Officials have confirmed U.S. Navy plans to upgrade its Tomahawk missiles to the Block V configuration. Speaking at the 2020 Surface Navy Association Symposium, Tomahawk program manager John Red said the Navy would retire its Block III Tomahawks and update its Block IV units to the new configuration, which adds modern guidance systems and extends the missile’s range. In addition to the basic Block V Tomahawk, the Navy will introduce two variants: the Block Va, an antiship variant, and the Block Vb, which features a new warhead to strike hardened targets. First deliveries of the Block V Tomahawk are scheduled for October 2020.