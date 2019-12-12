MDA Reveals New Hypersonic Defense Program

On December 5, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency revealed the existence of a new counter-hypersonic weapons program, the Regional Glide Phase Weapon System (RGPWS). The program is intended to complement another defense effort designated the Hypersonic Defense Weapon System (HDWS), which began in September 2018 and refined five concepts in September 2019. The Missile Defense Agency plans to hold an industry day for the RGPWS project on December 18 and solicit industry proposals thereafter.

