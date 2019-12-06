Israel Tests Unnamed Missile

On December 6, Israel tested an unnamed rocket propulsion system from a base in the country’s central region. In a statement, Israel’s defense ministry said the test “was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned.” A ministry spokesperson provided no further comment on the launch.

