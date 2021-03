On February 26, Israel completed development of a ground-launched variant of the I-Derby ER air-to-air missile. In a press release, Israeli contractor Rafael stated it conducted a series of flight tests in southern Israel earlier in the week. The I-Derby ER is a radar-guided air-to-air missile with an estimated range of 100 km. The surface-to-air variant is estimated to range 40 km in its original configuration and up to 80 km with an added rocket booster.