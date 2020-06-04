Israel Test Fires Two LORA Missiles

On June 2, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced it had test fired two LORA (Long-Range Artillery) missiles. The launches took place from a ship in the Mediterranean Sea, with the missiles successfully striking separate, floating targets located 90 and 400 km away. According to one IAI executive, the trial “tested the system’s maneuvering, strike and precision, as well as technological developments and enhancements introduced by our engineers.” The LORA is a short-range ballistic missile developed by Israel in the early 2000s.