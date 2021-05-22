Israel, Hamas Exchange Missile Fires

On May 10, Hamas and its allies began launching rocket salvos against Israel after clashes over Israeli land seizures in East Jerusalem and wider Palestinian displacement. Militants in Gaza launched 3,000 rockets toward Israel, half of which were likely to fall in populated areas. Israeli authorities have claimed that its Iron Dome rocket defense system intercepted 95 percent of incoming rockets and suicide drones from Gaza. Israel also sought to degrade Hamas military capabilities with air and missile strikes, reportedly destroying 340 rocket launchers. Israeli officials estimate that Gaza-based militants maintain some 8,000 rockets. The fighting, which killed at least 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis, ended in a May 20 ceasefire.