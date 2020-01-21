India Test Fires Sub-launched Ballistic Missile

 On January 19, India test fired its K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from a submerged pontoon off the country’s east coast. According to Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) sources, the test “met the desired parameters” and demonstrated the missile’s enhanced accuracy. The K-4 missile has a range of approximately 3,500 km and is planned for service on India’s Arihant-class nuclear submarines.

