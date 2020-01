On January 24, India successfully test fired its K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile, marking the second launch this month. Conducted near the Bay of Bengal, the tests reportedly verified the missile’s “capability to emerge straight from underwater and undertake its parabolic trajectory.” According to defense sources, the K-4 “is now virtually ready” for its serial production. The K-4 missile underwent initial tests in 2008 and possesses a range of 3,500 km.