On September 27, India successfully test fired an upgraded variant of its Akash surface-to-air missile. The upgraded missile, named Akash Prime, intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target in a flight test at India’s Integrated Test Range in Odisha. The Akash system entered Indian Army service in 2009. Related Links: Successful Maiden Flight Test of...

In late June, India’s armed forces deployed the Akash quick-reaction surface-to-air missile (SAM) system to eastern Ladakh in Kashmir amid tensions with China. The system was deployed “to prevent any misadventure by the Chinese Air Force fighter jets or the People’s Liberation Army choppers there,” Indian government officials told local media. The Akash is a...