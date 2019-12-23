India Completes Surface-to-Air Missile Trials

Published: December 23, 2019 | By

On December 23, India successfully completed two flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), a domestically-developed anti-air missile with a 30 km range. In a statement, India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said that the tests were conducted with “full configuration in deployment mode” and marked the completion of the missile’s developmental trials. QRSAM is expected to enter Indian military service in 2021.

Related Links:

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile successfully flight-tested off Odisha coast, Indian Press Information Bureau
India successfully test-fires quick reaction surface-to-air missile system, The Times of India