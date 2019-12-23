India Completes Surface-to-Air Missile Trials

On December 23, India successfully completed two flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), a domestically-developed anti-air missile with a 30 km range. In a statement, India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said that the tests were conducted with “full configuration in deployment mode” and marked the completion of the missile’s developmental trials. QRSAM is expected to enter Indian military service in 2021.

