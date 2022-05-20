News

India Flight Tests Indigenous Antiship Missile

May 20, 2022
Photo: Indian Ministry of Defence/Press Information Bureau/Government of India
On May 18, the Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully executed the first flight test of an indigenously-developed naval antiship missile. The Naval Anti-Ship Missile (Short Range), or NASM-SR, is the first antiship missile developed by the Indian Navy. An Indian Navy Sea King helicopter released the missile, which followed a planned sea-skimming route to strike the target. The test took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore, Odisha, and reportedly met all objectives.

Matt Gluck is a student at Dartmouth College studying government and history.

