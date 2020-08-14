Hungary Purchases AMRAAM, NASAMS

On August 12, Hungary finalized a $1 billion acquisition deal to buy U.S.-made air defenses. The acquisition consists of a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) and Direct Commercial Sale (DCS). The FMS component includes 60 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile-Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER) interceptors, valued at $230 million and approved by the U.S. State Department in May 2020. The DCS component reportedly includes the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS); details on this sale are unclear.