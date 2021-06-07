FY 2022 Missile Defense and Defeat Budget Tracker

On May 28, the Biden administration released its Fiscal Year 2022 defense budget request. The administration’s first budget request includes $20.4 billion allocated to what it calls “missile defense and defeat” activities. This number contains traditional missile defense programs funded in the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and military services but also programs usually associated with strategic missile warning and certain programs to counter missile threats prior to launch, including hypersonic strike and cyberattack.

A complete list of line items in the official DoD missile defense and defeat tabulation is somewhat difficult to reproduce. As a result, the Missile Defense Project Budget Trackers do not correspond precisely with its totals. The analysis herein covers all MDA programs, a modified list of service and other Defense-Wide air and missile defense programs, and a selection of missile defeat activities. MDA’s budget is relatively self-contained, so its operations and maintenance (O&M) and military construction (MILCON) accounts are included here. Service O&M and MIILCON accounts tend to be more difficult to parcel out to individual systems or missions, so the analysis of service programs is limited to procurement and RDT&E. The Missile Defeat and Hypersonic Strike section focuses primarily on hypersonic strike, as other missile defeat projects are either difficult to distinguish from other defensive operations, or are classified.

The FY 2022 budget request did not include Future Years Defense Program (FYDP) data, so that data was unavailable for this year’s trackers.

Note: * Denotes a program that did not include Future Years Defense Program (FYDP) information in previous budgets due to being a sub-element of a larger Program Element, meaning there was no FY 2022 projection in the FY 2021 budget. All figures in millions of dollars.