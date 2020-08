China recently test fired two DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missiles, according to People’s Liberation Army (PLA) footage released on August 3. In a subsequent August 6 report, state media reported the launches were part of a “cross-regional confrontational exercise” to verify missile camouflage, maneuvering, and launch under operational conditions. The exercises are expected to continue over the next one to two months. The DF-26 has a range of 4,000 km and entered PLA service around 2015.