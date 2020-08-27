China Launches Antiship Ballistic Missiles in Test

On August 26, China test fired multiple ballistic missiles, which landed at a site near Hainan and the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. According to Chinese reports, Chinese forces launched one DF-26B from Qinghai in the country’s northwest and one DF-21D ballistic missile from the eastern province of Zhejiang. U.S. intelligence sources later stated that China had fired four medium-range ballistic missiles into the test site. The DF-26B is a ballistic missile with an estimated range of 4,000 km while the DF-21D possesses a range of up to 1,550 km. Both weapons reportedly possess the ability to target moving ships, though live-fire tests against moving ships have not been publicly disclosed.