US Withdraws Patriots, THAAD from Middle East

On June 18, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration plans to withdraw U.S. missile defenses deployed in the Middle East. The withdrawal includes eight Patriot systems from countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The United States also plans to withdraw a THAAD battery from Saudi Arabia. The United States previously withdrew at least three Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia this spring. The removal is part of U.S. plans to recalibrate its global force posture and dedicate fewer resources to the Middle East.