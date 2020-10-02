US Tests Patriot and THAAD Missile Defense

On October 1, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency announced a test of the Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Consisting of two launch events on February 20 and October 1, the test (FTP-27) verified the interoperability of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptor with the THAAD AN/TPY-2 radar. In the first launch, the systems successfully shared targeting data but the interceptor failed to reach the target due to an unspecified software error. Following software fixes, the system successfully intercepted a theater ballistic missile-class target on October 1.