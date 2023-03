On February 9, the U.S. Air Force successfully test launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in southern California. The missile flew roughly 6,800 km before splashing near Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.

On August 11, the U.S. Air Force test-launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in southern California. The test, designated Glory Trip-239, was successful with a test reentry vehicle landing 6,700 km downrange near Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. USAF officials said the launch was “not a...