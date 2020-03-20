US Tests Hypersonic Weapon

On March 19, the United States successfully launched the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii. According to a Navy spokesperson, the test “buil[t] on the success” of an earlier flight in October 2017, testing the weapon’s sustained flight capabilities under “additional stresses.” The U.S. Department of Defense further stated that “the glide body…is now ready for transition to Army and Navy weapon system development efforts.” The C-HGB, a high-lift/drag-ratio hypersonic warhead, is intended for integration with different boosters for Army and Navy service.