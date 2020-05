On May 28, the U.S. State Department approved a potential $800 million sale of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors to Kuwait. The deal comprises 84 PAC-3 MSE missiles and other related parts, training, and equipment. In addition to the sale of new interceptors, the State Department approved repairs and upgrades to Kuwait’s existing Patriots at an estimated cost of $625 million.