On February 10, the U.S. Department of State approved a potential $1.87 billion sale of the NASAMS II integrated air defense system to India. Comprised of 5 AN/MPQ-64FI Sentinel radars and 118 AMRAAM C-7/C-8 missiles, the NASAMS system is intended to defend India’s National Capital Region. The potential sale also includes 135 Stinger surface-to-air missiles.