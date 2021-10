On September 17, the U.S. Navy launched two unarmed Trident II D5 Life Extended (LE) submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) in a scheduled flight test in waters off Cape Canaveral, Florida. The missiles, launched from Ohio-class submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), landed in the Atlantic Ocean within the U.S. Eastern Test Range instrumented complex. The launches mark...

On February 9, the U.S. Navy flight tested an unarmed Trident II submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from waters off the Florida coast. According to an official notice to mariners, the missile was scheduled to fly over 8,000 km to a designated area in the South Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. Navy released no official details concerning...