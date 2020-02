On February 12, the U.S. Navy successfully test fired an unarmed Trident II (D5LE) submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off the coast of San Diego, California. Designated DASO-30, the test demonstrated “the readiness of the SSBN’s strategic weapon system and crew before operational deployment” and marked the 177th successful test of the Trident II weapon system. The Trident II D5LE is an upgraded, life-extended variant of the Trident D5 first deployed in 2017.